Hampton man arrested after allegedly stealing 500 gallons of gas, truck batteries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Thursday after being suspected of stealing 500 gallons of gasoline from a gas station in August and batteries from Freightliner trucks in September.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, Duane Yeager, 52, of Hampton, was arrested Thursday.

The release says on August 31, a Dodge pickup truck arrived at a gas station on Bristol Highway after business hours.

The truck parked beside the refueling caps, and the suspect, later identified as Yeager, got out.

Yeager then allegedly noticed the security camera and knocked it down.

When the manager opened the store, it was found that they were missing approximately 500 gallons of gasoline.

On September 9, a Dodge pickup truck pulled onto the property of Lighting Resource on LP Auer Road.

The release says the suspect got out of the truck and was seen walking around the Freightliner trucks. The next morning, the victim found that batteries were missing from four of the trucks.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Duane Yeager after he was identified.

Yeager was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of fuel over $1000, theft of property over $1000 and vandalism under $1000.

Yeager was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $4,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.