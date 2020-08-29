Hampton High School football player injured in head-on collision en route to game Friday night

VALLEY FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A football player at Hampton High School was seriously injured in a car accident on his way to the game against Unicoi County High School Friday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Caleb Royston was traveling south on Hwy 19E when a vehicle driven by 70-year-old William Grantland McCard crossed the center turning lane and traveled into the southbound lane, hitting Royston’s car head-on.

The accident occurred near Valley Forge Christian Church Road, according to THP.

“Caleb was headed to the game and looking so forward to the first game. An elderly couple drove into his lane and hit him due to the lane shifts in Hampton that aren’t properly marked,” his father Travis Royston wrote to News Channel 11 Saturday. “We thank God this is the only injury he received. The surgeon said it took a lot more than he expected. Surgery was 3 hours long. His right leg is broken. Both the Tib and Fibula were broken and sticking through his calf. Left toes are broken and right heel fractured too with a few cuts and scratches.He has been in a lot of pain but just now stood up and walked. God is good….Great!!”

THP reported that the occupants of both vehicles were injured and taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

McCard was charged with driving on the wrong side of the roadway, according to THP.

Caleb’s identity was not released by THP, since he is a juvenile. He was identified by his father.