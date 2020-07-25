Hampton FWB Church hosts 12th annual Back to School Bash, ran out of backpacks in 45 minutes

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – There were no inflatables or large crowds this year on the grounds of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Hampton to celebrate a new school year in a Back-to-School Bash due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that did not stop the outreach program that the church has been hosting for 12 years to assist the children of the Carter County and Elizabethton school systems.

K-12 students that attend Carter County Schools could drive-thru several locations to receive their 17-inch canvas backpack filled with school supplies.

At all of those locations, church officials told News Channel 11, the outreach ran out of backpacks to give away within 45 minutes.

Those officials said that Happy Valley High School and Hampton High School ran out the quickest.

Around 80 people at the Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Hampton were added to a list of names waiting to receive their backpacks filled with supplies after the outreach ran out. Officials say they hope to have those backpacks ready to be distributed by Wednesday.

Those who could not get a backpack on Saturday may call Harmony Freewill Baptist Church ministry assistant Christina Cowdwell at 423-297-4504.