Hampton firefighters host community appreciation cookout

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Family Fun Day on Saturday to give back to the community that gives so much to them.

The event started in response to July 4th firework fundraisers, which kept volunteer firefighters at the storefront until the holiday had already passed.

According to Valley Forge VFD Chief Chris Isaacs, the event lets the community get the best of both selling fireworks to raise funds and celebrating the holiday they prepped for. Initially the event was just for station staff, but the community joined in soon after.

“We enjoy this time to relax and meet with our citizens,” Isaacs said. “We don’t do this for us, we do it for the community and this is our time to hang out with our citizens and our friends in a situation that is not their worst day.”

This year, Isaacs said they planned to go above and beyond since their previous year’s celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.

The night featured free hotdogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes and drinks with entertainment in the form of music, bubble machines, games, bouncy castles, fire demonstrations and a finale fireworks show.

Isaacs said the show was built using unsold stock from this year’s fireworks fundraiser, since it’s easier and safer to shoot it than store it. Other supplies were funded through individual donors.