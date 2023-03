ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The state champion Hampton Bulldog boy’s basketball team was honored during Monday’s Carter County Commission meeting.

Mayor Patty Woodby presented a proclamation to the team after winning the school’s second state basketball championship over the weekend.

Hampton defeated Middleton 51–43 to win the state title on Saturday.

The last time Hampton won a state basketball championship was in 1960.