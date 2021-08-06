‘Hamilton’ actor visits the Tri-Cities to help local theatre

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The critically reviewed Broadway play “Hamilton” makes its way to a local theatre, by way of an acting cast member.

Euan Morton, who currently portrays King George in ‘Hamilton’, will lend his talents to assist the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Morton will perform at a concert, to help benefit the local theatre.

“JRT Jonesborough Repertory Theatre has an important place in not just jonesborough, but outside of that circle, too,” said Morton. “It has an important place in the arts community. It has an important place in the community. It has built a special family there that have sort of spread art and music and joy and care, and I didn’t want to see them suffer, so I offered to do this concert and hope that it would raise some money.”

Morton’s performance will take place Sunday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m at the DP Culp Center. General tickets are $35. Premium tickets are $50, which includes a 30-minute talk-back during which Euan will respond to several questions from audience members.

Tickets are available at http://www.jonesboroughtheatre.com/