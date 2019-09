HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Deputies say William George Phillips Junior escaped through the workhouse around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says Phillips has been in the workhouse many times and has been allowed to work at the rescue squad and other places, but Saturday he just walked away.

If you see Phillips, you are urged to call 423-586-3781.