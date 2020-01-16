Hamblen County authorities searching for missing man last seen in 2018

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hamblen County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man last seen over a year ago.

The sheriff’s office says Charles Bradford Carpenter, also known as “Brad,” was reportedly last seen between November and December of 2018.

The sheriff’s office posted saying Brad is known to move around and stay with different people, typically with his mother. However, his lack of contact with family members has caused concern.

He is 42-years-old, 5’11” and 220 pounds. Brad has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you see him or have information that can help, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.