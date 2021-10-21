Halloween Happenings: Where & when spooky celebrations kick off in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Spooky season looms ahead, and many communities across the region have announced trick-or-treating plans along with other haunts and happenings.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of districts and their “Halloweekend” plans.

Abingdon

According to town officials, Halloween will be observed on Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating concluded before 10 p.m.

A Facebook post from leaders said trick-or-treating is limited to children 12 years and younger.

Another trick-or-treat opportunity is planned for Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at all Washington County, Virginia Public Library locations.

Bristol, Tennessee

The city does not regulate Halloween trick-or-treating, but there are events planned for the community to join in on the fun.

Parks and Recs teamed up with Believe in Bristol to sponsor Pumpkin Palooza and Downtown Trick or Treating at the farmers market at 801 Anderson St. On Oct. 30 starting at 9 a.m., the public can pick up free pumpkins to take home for decorating. From 10 a.m. until noon, downtown merchants will host a trick-or-treating event for children.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at Downtown Center under Bristol’s country music mural.

Johnson City

City officials told News Channel 11 that the city does not designate trick-or-treating dates or times. There are several Halloween festivities, however, planned for the entire family.

The fun begins on Oct. 23 with Super Spooky Saturday at 510 Bert St from 5-8 p.m. This will include free games, crafts, a cake walk, marshmallow roasting, pumpkin patch inflatables and more.

Pups and Trucks Trunk or Treat will kick off Oct. 28 at 510 Bert St. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Proof of dogs’ vaccinations is required. There will be a pet costume contest, candy and prizes.

A Halloween Festival is planned from Oct. 30 at 322 W. Watauga Ave. from 4-8 p.m. It’s $1 per person, but those under 18 years dressed in a costume get in free. Carnival tickets are $1.

Kingsport

The city does not designate Halloween or trick-or-treating dates or times. There are spooky events available, though.

The community can check out Cinema Under the Stars with Hocus Pocus for Halloween for $10. The show will be part of Bays Mountain’s 50th anniversary. It will be on Oct. 22 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Downtown Kingsport will host Downtown Trick or Treat on the Street, with crafts, sweets, dog costume contests and more. Festivities start Oct. 30 at noon.

Wise County