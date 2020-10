JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru ‘trunks of treats’ on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to dress up and drive through the parking lot for treats and candy.

The event will be a socially distanced event, and cars will be directed by a line through the sanctuary parking lot.