JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ahead of the Holiday, the Tri-Cities are already getting into the holiday spirit.

Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City residents spent the day dressed up and getting into the Halloween spirit. Local businesses set up booths in their respective cities, ready to hand out candy to local children and their families.

Taylor Dixon, Promotions and Events Coordinator for Johnson City Parks and Recreation, said their event has continued to see growth throughout the years.

“We’re getting to move things and it’s getting bigger,” Dixon said. “So it’s always just fun to have that continual growth of each of these events and changing it up.”

The events each saw participants dressed in a variety of costumes, ranging from inflatables to homemade outfits. Dixon said seeing the range of costumes, as well as the excitement on the children’s faces, makes all the preparation worth it.

“That’s the best part of my job,” Dixon said. ” I spend months and months at a time planning events and all of the grueling work that goes into it. But this makes it all worth it. I mean, when you see those kids coming through, they’re just so excited that they’re getting candy prizes and they get to come out here with their families.”

For those participating in the event, they shared a similar sentiment when it came to their favorite part of the events.

“Seeing all the costumes,” said Trick-or-Treater Julia Hoeppner.

“I love that you get to dress up and that it’s the one holiday where people give out free candy,” said Trick or Treater Miriam Irwin.