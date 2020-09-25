Halloween Event List: Who’s got candy and who’s been canceled?

(WJHL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has lasted longer than most everyone anticipated, and now it is impacting Halloween festivities.

Below are Halloween events in the region that will still take place and those that have been canceled.

Events that WILL happen

Candy Crawl Drive Thru Trunk ‘R Treat – The Mall at Johnson City will host the socially distanced event. Registration is required for 500 cars. The event has been sold out.

Marion’s Halloween Madness – Vendors must pre-register for a space on Broad Street. The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Halloween. Instead of one block, the length of Broad Street will be used. Masks and social distancing are encouraged

Sunnyside Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat – The Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport will be hosting a trunk-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. The event will be held in the church parking lot at 406 Cooks Valley Road. No registration is required.

Trunk or Treat at Sullivan East – The drive-thru trunk-or-treat will be held on October 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Drive thru Trunk or Treat coming to Sullivan East Thursday, October 29th 6-8PM. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/VqM7WW69rU — Sullivan East High School (@sehspatriots) September 23, 2020

New Grace Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, October 24 from 6-8 p.m. 3055 W State Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Port City Church Boo Bash Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat – The Port City Church in Kingsport will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat on Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Hot chocolate and a movie will be provided. Click here for more information.

Haunted Hill Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat – The event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on October 24 at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. Drive the loop to socially distant trick-or-treat. For more information, click here.

Events that WILL NOT happen

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat – The sheriff’s office said it would be unable to comply with CDC and local health department guidelines due to the large crowd the event draws.

Town of Erwin Main Street Trick-or-Treating – The Town of Erwin announced they will not be closing Main Street for the annual event and hope that families will participate in their own neighborhood activities.

Warriors Path Halloween in the Campground – Halloween in the Campground at Warriors Path State Park has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

