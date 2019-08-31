HALFTIME UPDATE: Vols lead GA State 17-14 at the half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –
FIRST HALF
The Vols are barely lead the first half in their season opener after a rocky start on Rocky Top.
The Panthers drew first blood after the Vols turned the ball over early in the first quarter.
Georgia State scored not long after, leading the Volunteers 7-0 to start the game.
The Volunteers recovered quickly and QB Jarrett Guarantano made the short pass to Marquez Callaway to tie the game up.
Tennessee wasn’t finished in the first half yet, and Ty Chandler broke free and ran for 31 yards to put the Vols up 14-7.
With three minutes left in the 2nd quarter, Dan Ellington completed a pass to Cornelius McCoy to tie the game just before the half.
After making it down the field again, Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia made the 19-yard field goal to put the Vols up 17-14 at the half.
SECOND HALF
The Panthers came out of the gate strong on their first possession in the half, and Ellington completed a pass to Aubry Payne to take the lead 21-17.