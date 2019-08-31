HALFTIME UPDATE: Vols lead GA State 17-14 at the half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –

FIRST HALF

The Vols are barely lead the first half in their season opener after a rocky start on Rocky Top.

The Panthers drew first blood after the Vols turned the ball over early in the first quarter.

Vols turn the ball over on a backwards pass on the 20 yard line. — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2019

Georgia State scored not long after, leading the Volunteers 7-0 to start the game.

Ga State scores the 4 yard touchdown behind Seth Paige and take an early 7-0 lead over the Vols in the 1st — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2019

The Volunteers recovered quickly and QB Jarrett Guarantano made the short pass to Marquez Callaway to tie the game up.

Vols score the 5 yard touchdown when Jarrett Guarantano hits Marquez Callaway in the corner of the end zone. Game tied at 7-all in the 1st — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2019

Tennessee wasn’t finished in the first half yet, and Ty Chandler broke free and ran for 31 yards to put the Vols up 14-7.

Vols Ty Chandler breaks through the line on the left side and goes 31 yards for the touchdown and the Vols now lead 14-7 with 9 seconds on the clock in the 1st quarter — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2019

With three minutes left in the 2nd quarter, Dan Ellington completed a pass to Cornelius McCoy to tie the game just before the half.

Ga State Dan Ellington hits Cornelius McCoy with the touchdown pass and the game is now tied at 14-all with just over 3 mins to play in the 2nd quarter — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2019

After making it down the field again, Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia made the 19-yard field goal to put the Vols up 17-14 at the half.

Vols Brent Cimaglia connects on the 19 yard field and Tennessee leads at the half 17-14 against Ga. State — WJHL Sports (@WJHL_Kenny) August 31, 2019

SECOND HALF

The Panthers came out of the gate strong on their first possession in the half, and Ellington completed a pass to Aubry Payne to take the lead 21-17.