UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in Unicoi County will be heading back to the classroom with fresh haircuts.

On Monday, area hair stylists and barbers gave free haircuts to any school-age children who swung by the Unicoi County Schools’ CTE Building on Okolona Drive in Erwin.

No appointments were needed to receive a haircut.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to help parents with several children ahead of the school year’s start.

Students who received a haircut were also given hygiene supplies.