Habitat for Humanity women help build home for Johnson City mother, child

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Habitat for Humanity crew made up mostly of women helped build a home for a Johnson City mother and her child as part of the organization’s fall 2020 “Women Build” event.

Habitat for Humanity has resumed its mission to provide housing for families with limited financial resources, but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The crew installed windows and doors and prepped the home for siding.

The new homeowner told News Channel 11 she couldn’t be more grateful.

“I’m so happy too that I am able to be to own a home, to say this is mine and I am able to furnish it the way I want to furnish it,” said homeowner Miatta Russell.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers are being limited to six people per day in order to maintain social distancing.