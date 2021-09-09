Habitat for Humanity volunteers add finishing touches to home built for single mother

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It all started from the ground up in May, and on Thursday, volunteers added touch-ups to a home built for a Johnson City single mother.

Then vs Now! Progress being made at the Holston Habitat for Humanity build site in Johnson City. @WJHL11 https://t.co/LPP5dMWHyn pic.twitter.com/E988QcNv73 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) September 9, 2021

Holston Habitat for Humanity purchased land and supplies to create a home for a woman named Sarah and her family, marking the nonprofit’s 308th build.

The construction crew consists mostly of women who added finishing touches to Sarah’s home — a few more paint strokes here and some additional landscape detailing there — before paving the driveway to the two-bedroom house.

Habitat officials told News Channel 11 that for the volunteer team, the project was just second nature.

“To be able to help families and individuals who need it and give them a hand up instead of a handout — it’s just a wonderful job,” Holston Habitat volunteer manager Mandy Penz said.

Holston Habitat is always searching for helping hands. Those interested in joining the volunteer efforts can do so by CLICKING HERE.