JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday was a special day for Keena Mathes.

Mathes and her son are now among the hundreds who have been served by Holston Habitat for Humanity, which provides housing solutions such as new home construction and refurbishing.

Working alongside volunteers, the homebuyers contribute by what the Holston Habitat calls “sweat equity” towards the construction of their home, the homes of others, and other Habitat projects.

Homebuyers also attend homeowner education classes, save for closing costs, and commit to improving their financial health. Once construction is complete, the homebuyers attend a closing where the homes are sold to them through an affordable Habitat mortgage.

Mathes told News Channel 11 that she was excited, anxious, and proud of herself.

More information about Holston Habitat for Humanity can be found at www.holstonhabitat.org.