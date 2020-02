KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, $1 of every pint of cider purchased at the Gypsy Circus Cider Company went to Kingsport Petworks.

Gypsy Circus Cider Company is located at 2645 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport.

To learn more about Petworks and the animal available for adoption, visit the website.