Guy Fieri’s ‘Chicken Guy!’ restaurant coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday afternoon officials with FACE Hospitality announced a franchise agreement that is bringing Food Network star Guy Fieri’s restaurant Chicken Guy! to locations across Tennessee.
One of the new restaurants will be located in Johnson City.
In a news release, officials said the first restaurant will be coming to downtown Nashville om 2020. The release added, “Future Tennessee Chicken Guy! locations include Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City. ”
No further information was immediately available about when the Johnson City location was slated to open.
According to the restaurant’s website, there are franchises in Florida, California, and Maryland.