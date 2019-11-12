Closings & Delays
Guy Fieri’s ‘Chicken Guy!’ restaurant coming to Johnson City

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 18: Guy Fieri attends the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday afternoon officials with FACE Hospitality announced a franchise agreement that is bringing Food Network star Guy Fieri’s restaurant Chicken Guy! to locations across Tennessee.

One of the new restaurants will be located in Johnson City.

In a news release, officials said the first restaurant will be coming to downtown Nashville om 2020. The release added, “Future Tennessee Chicken Guy! locations include Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City. ”

Source: Chickenguy.com

No further information was immediately available about when the Johnson City location was slated to open.

According to the restaurant’s website, there are franchises in Florida, California, and Maryland.

