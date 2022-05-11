BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a man Tuesday night for waving a black air pistol around at Lumac Rooftop Bar above the Bristol Hotel, according to Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) officials.

Capt. Maynard Ratcliff told News Channel 11 that officers responded to 115 Country Music Way at 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man, later identified as Brandon Nicholas Scarborough, 35, of Meadowview, was wielding a gun off the edge of the rooftop.

Witnesses told police Scarborough then dropped the pistol on the floor, alarming other bar-goers. Responding officers noted that when they arrived, Scarborough was “acting strangely” with the pistol lodged in the waistband of his pants.

When Scarborough allegedly reached down toward the pistol, a Bristol, Virginia officer drew his weapon and held Scarborough at gunpoint. Officers did not know what type of gun Scarborough had allegedly been waving.

“It looked real enough,” Ratcliff told News Channel 11, adding that there was a “slight struggle” before police were able to arrest Scarborough for brandishing a weapon. He received a $1,000 bond.