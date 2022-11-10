(WJHL) — Fall is here, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Thursday that the gun-hunting season for deer launches on Nov. 19 statewide.

During gun season, hunters can also use muzzleloaders and archery equipment. The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day. Hunters must abide by the following bag limits: Unit A, two per season and Unit C, one per season (Nov. 19 through Dec. 4 only).

Unit A consists of Carter, Hawkins, Johnson and Sullivan County. Unit C consists of Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties.

“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the TWRA. “We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.”

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, must carry proof of completing a hunter education class or have an Apprentice Hunting License while hunting any species in Tennessee.

For more information about Tennessee’s 2022-2023 deer hunting season, click here.