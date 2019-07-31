Guitar Center coming to Johnson City, plans show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another new business is coming to the Johnson City Center on Peoples Street.

Site plans show California-based Guitar Center will open an 11,000 square foot store on the former Kmart property.

Guitar Center is known for selling guitars and other musical instruments, including drums, keyboards, and orchestra instruments. It will join Hobby Lobby and At Home at the development.

An opening date hasn’t been announced yet.

Guitar Center has locations in both Knoxville and Asheville. This will be the company’s first Tri-Cities location.