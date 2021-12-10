Guitar at Bristol Chamber of Commerce to be removed for repairs

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The iconic guitar that stands outside of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce will soon be temporarily removed for repairs.

Despite there being no date for reinstallation the chamber says in a release that they will have the landmark back in place as soon as possible.

“We are working diligently with our vendor to complete the overhaul quickly. Due to continuous exposure of various temperatures year-round, it is time for our beloved sign to receive some much-needed maintenance, and specifically, some fine-tuning,” said Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart.

The guitar was installed at the corner of State Street and Volunteer Parkway in 2009 to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Bristol Chamber.

The release states that the guitar serves as a reminder of the cities’ roots in country music.