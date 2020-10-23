Guided tours start Friday at ‘A Haunting on the Mount’ at Rocky Mount State Historic Site

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – You can hear and experience the haunted history of the capitol of the southwest territory in the early 1790s.

Take a trip out to Piney Flats to take a guided haunted tour at A Haunting on the Mount.

The Rocky Mount Historical Association presents the event at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site.

Starting this weekend, you can learn the haunted history hands on as you tour the historic site. Tours are guided by an interpretive storyteller from the 18th century who recalls spooky tales from the site.

Tours run from 6-9 p.m., with a new tour leaving every half hour. Tours are available on October 23, 24, 30 and 31.

The full tours last a little over an hour.

Tickets for anyone 18 and older are $15, while children 17 and under along with senior citizens are $12.

The tours are recommended for children 13 and older, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

According to the website, each tour has a capacity of 12 people.

To purchase tickets, click here.