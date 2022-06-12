JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brews and Tunes was a free event held at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough on Sunday.

Guests of the event were able to listen to music while enjoying craft beers and food trucks.

Live music this Sunday included J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona.

“It’s a really great way for us as a town to support local artists and musicians to support local businesses whether it’s our businesses that are open on Sunday or our food trucks here as well as the local cafe that brings the beer now. So, were happy to support all of the people involved we are very thankful for our sponsors for the event,” said Cameo Waters, the Jonesborough director of tourism and Main Street.

Brews and Tunes will be held every Sunday through Septmeber.