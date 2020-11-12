Guardrail manufacturer to bring 113 new jobs to Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A highway guardrail manufacturing company is expanding and bringing 113 jobs to Washington County, Virginia, according to Governor Ralph Northam’s office.

A release from the governor’s office says SPIG Industry, LLC is investing $7.9 million to expand operations in the Bristol-Washington Industrial Park.

SPIG Industry is a manufacturer of guardrails and guardrail end terminals.

The release says SPIG will build three new production plants, a welding shop and a new rail spur line.

113 jobs will be created with the expansion of the company.

Several other states were considered for the project before SPIG ultimately chose Virginia, according to the release.

“The continued growth of SPIG Industry demonstrates the tremendous success that a homegrown manufacturer can achieve here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “SPIG’s expanded campus in Washington County will give the company increased production capacity and strategic access to its fast-growing customer base, while providing more than 100 quality jobs to the hardworking people of Southwest Virginia. We thank SPIG for reinvesting in the Commonwealth and contributing to our economic recovery amid this global health crisis.”

The release says the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the following organizations to bring the project to Washington County:

InvestSWVA

Washington County

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

Department of Rail and Public Transportation

