Guardrail goes through SUV in early morning Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was transported to the hospital following an early morning crash in Greene County.

According to a crash report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a male driver was traveling east on Chuckey Hwy when he ran off the left side of the roadway just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicle hit a guardrail, and the guardrail went through the vehicle.

The driver was injured and trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Johnson City Medical Center with what was described as non-incapacitating injuries.

The report says the driver told authorities he “thinks he fell asleep.”