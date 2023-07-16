KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle club and nonprofit named the Guardian Riders gathered on Sunday to surprise the family of two children who were burned in an accident involving a bonfire on July 4.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office previously told News Channel 11 that the incident was deemed accidental. The sheriff’s office stated an aerosol can ended up in the fire, causing injuries to the two children.

Nitro, the Guardian Riders’ club president, said they strive to provide support to local victims of all sorts.

Photo by WJHL; Guardian Riders help Jackson put batteries in a toy they gifted him.

“It’s a labor of love to see, you know, 75 big ole tattoo bearded bikers with tears in their eyes, but half these guys cried on the way over here,” Nitro said. “But if you don’t tear up, if you don’t feel some emotion for these kids and what these little heroes are going through, then this club isn’t for you.”

According to the club’s social media, the oldest boy, Jackson, returned home from a burn unit last week. His younger brother, Christopher, is reportedly still hospitalized. A third boy reportedly witnessed the July 4 accident but was uninjured, and he was able to be a part of today’s surprise, as well.

The club took up donations during Sunday’s ride, which ended with the entire group pulling up to the kids’ home with numerous surprises. One of those surprises was a pair of masked superheroes in their flashy “Batmobile.”

“This is what Guardian Riders do, this is what we were founded to do,” Nitro said.

“We are a victims advocate club and these little guys are the heroes and, I mean, they lit up when Batman rolled in, but man the blessing’s ours.”

Club members drove up to the Kingsport residence in mass numbers, toting toys and more to gift to the kids.

The Guardian Riders said all donations raised on Sunday will go directly to the boys’ family.