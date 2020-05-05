Grundy coal company, owner, & foreman plead guilty to cheating dust sampling regulations

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Grundy coal company, its owner, and a foreman have pleaded guilty to cheating federal underground coal mine dust sampling regulations.

Investigators say D&H Mining owner Daniel Tucker and foreman Gerald Ball attempted to defraud the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) by tampering with miners’ personal dust monitors. They say Tucker and Ball removed the monitors from miners before their shifts had ended, programmed the monitors to shut off before shift ended, and submitted false reports to MSHA.

MSHA dust sampling regulations are designed to reduce the risk of miners developing pneumoconiosis, also known as “black lung.”

D&H Mining pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States for the dust sampling fraud. The company also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act for allowing miners to conduct roof bolting in return air, a violation of the mine’s MSHA-approved ventilation plan.

Tucker and Ball pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit dust sampling fraud.

Under a plea agreement, Tucker will pay $80,000 as a criminal fine within 60 days of his plea. The district court in Abingdon will sentence D&H Mining, Tucker, and Ball on August 11.