Growing calls are coming in to move the Elizabethton Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- To go watch the Elizabethton High School football team play a state championship game, or to go to the Elizabethton Christmas parade will be a decision many will have to make come Saturday night.

Mayor of Elizabethton, Curt Alexander, said he’s been receiving calls about moving the parade, but the city is not in charge of the event.

Mayor Alexander said if it was up to him, he would move it to a later date.

“To me the alternative would be to move the date of the Christmas Parade because that’s a whole lot easier to move. Four or five weeks ago there were three Carter County teams in the play offs and at that time we met with the chamber officials and said we need to look at moving this date,” said Alexander.

However, last week the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook saying that the date for the Christmas Parade would remain the same because many groups would not be able to be in the parade if the date or time was changed.

Some residents are siding with the Cyclones.

“That amazes me that they wouldn’t reschedule the Christmas parade because of the importance of the Cyclones to this community,” said Nancy Cornwall, an Elizabethton Resident and substitute teacher for Elizabethton High School.

The Chamber of Commerce said they haven’t received any calls about moving the parade.

The chamber told News Channel 11 they’ve only received calls from people wanting to confirm the date and time of the parade.

This is the last year the Chamber of Commerce says they will host the Christmas Parade.

So far, no word on who, if anyone, will continue organizing the event.

Mayor Alexander says both the city and the chamber are trying to find another group to take over the event.