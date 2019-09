RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An effort to clean up the Clinch River in Southwest Virginia has concluded.

The StreamSweepers, a job corps program based out of Orange County, Virginia, removed more than 1,000 tires and 14,000 pounds of trash from a nearly 60 mile stretch of river.

The group, which mainly consists of 17 to 24-year-olds, worked on the project through the summer.

