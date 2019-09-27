Group of TN, SWVA hospitals and health care companies file lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of hospitals and health care companies from across Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is suing manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs.

The more than 300-page complaint names companies like Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories and accuses them of using deceptive marketing tactics to convince doctors to increase prescriptions.

Attorney Gary Brewer is representing Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in this case. He said he is looking for reimbursement from these companies for the harm the lawsuit says they caused.

According to the complaint, he explained that the pharmaceutical companies lied to doctors saying that the opioids they prescribed were not addictive when they actually were.

“It’s pervasive throughout the state and throughout the country. They’ve created a monster,” Brewer said. “The manufacturers of the opioid drugs and distributors, the retailers of the drugs, for the devastation that the opioids have caused to the citizens of this country.”

This 300-page complaint names more than 40 pharmaceutical companies and retail grocery and drug stores filling those prescriptions.

The lawsuit claims the companies violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and accuses them of negligence, fraud, and civil conspiracy.

“People are dying from these drugs,” Brewer said. “They’ve caused accidental deaths in the overdose, particularly from 2012 to 2017.”

Between 2012 and 2017, Tennessee and Virginia saw a large number of deaths from opioid use.

In Tennessee, 1,186 deaths in 2016 and 1,268 the following year.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid increased deaths by 70% in 2017.

“The citizens in Tennessee in particularly, the hospitals have suffered tremendous loss for having to treat the opioid patients who have overdosed, have died from the overdose and suffered complications from the overdose,” he explained.

Brewer said, “In 2019, a study was conducted by an economist of the University of Tennessee. The providers in Tennessee write 1.4 prescriptions each year for every man, woman and child in Tennessee. Just imagine how many prescriptions are written by doctors.”

The lawsuit says the number of deaths continues to rise, even as the number of prescriptions decreased.

“These drugs were extremely addictive and then the problem doctors had then, was the addiction was manifested in their patients.”

Ballad Health owns most of the hospitals that filed the lawsuit. Still unknown, the amount of money being sought through the lawsuit.

“Were’ asking for damages against the opioid manufacturers and distributors of the opioids. For remuneration for all the money that hospitals have had to spend that they haven’t been paid for, for the treatment of patients that have overdosed on opioids,” Brewer said.

Ballad Health issued this statement to News Channel 11:

“We believe the lawsuit speaks for itself and we have no additional comment to add.” -Ballad Health

You can see the entire 300+ page lawsuit in the link below: