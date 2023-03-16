TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Three friends from Kentucky shared with News Channel 11 how they stopped by all 31 Pal’s locations across Tennessee and Virginia in a single day.

William Major and his friends would order from each Pal’s before heading to the next location, splitting one menu item with each other.

The friends made the 14-hour journey last weekend, stating the idea came from being isolated during the pandemic.

“There’s something about the regionality of Pal’s that’s hyperspecific to where we’re from, and we hold a lot of memories to that place,” said Major.

The group says they began their journey in Norton, Virginia and ended in Lebanon, Virginia.