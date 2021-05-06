Group observes National Day of Prayer in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group gathered Thursday outside the Sullivan County Courthouse to observe the National Day of Prayer.

It’s a day set aside each year to encourage people of all faiths to come together and pray for the nation.

Outside the courthouse, those in attendance listened to several speakers from local churches and participated in a group prayer.

One pastor told News Channel 11 that the Day of Prayer comes at a much-needed time with all the country has been through in the last year.

“Especially after the isolation we’ve experienced in our country for COVID, and all of the deaths and all of the people that are still struggling with COVID,” said Rev. Susan Arnold of Blountville United Methodist. “It’s just really important to gather as a community and to be here for one another.”

Arnold also said she appreciates Sullivan County leaders’ support for the event as well as the participation of people from different denominations.

“It reminds us we’re together. It reminds us we are not alone, we’re together in Christ,” Arnold said. “We’re here for one another, when things are good and we celebrate and we’re here for one another when things are difficult and we go through struggles.”

The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May. It was created in 1952 by Congress with approval from President Harry Truman.