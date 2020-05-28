Group in Johnson City rallies in support after Minneapolis violence

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As you drove into Johnson City Thursday night, a group of people lined West State of Franklin Road by the old mill wearing masks, and holding signs.

Some of the signs read, “Black Lives Matter” and “I’ve had enough,” as some people passing by honked from their cars.

The organizer, who didn’t want to be identified by name, told us she put together this rally overnight on social media.

She said she got people together to show support for George Floyd, a man that died in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive.

“Where everything is going on in the news with George Floyd being killed and tear gassing the protesters for that murder, we just want to show our love and support for everybody even though we don’t have as prominent of race problems in Johnson City, we still have race problems…everybody needs to show love and support at this time, it is challenging the world is falling apart around us it feels like so just be there to love each other.”

