GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Donor Services hosted a memorial ride for a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident at age 36.

According to TDS, J. D. Nickles was a father of two and also an organ donor. Being an organ donor, Nickels has saved three lives by donating both kidneys and his liver.

Diana Harrison of TDS said, “J.D. was a man that always gave to others. He served in the air force for five years and even at the time of his death he was able to continue giving the gift of life to someone else… Even in your worse time of grief- your loved one can help save lives of someone else that is also grieving for the fear of getting ready to lose a loved one.”

Bikers met up for the ride hosted by Nickels’ veteran’s motorcycle group, The Dog Tag Brigade in Gray.