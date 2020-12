JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Street Medicine Interest Group is hosting a donation event Sunday ahead of a flu clinic on December 18 for the homeless.

From noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, the group is hosting a contact-free donation drive at the main parking garage at ETSU to collect donations like coats, hats, gloves, shoes, socks, thermal underwear, toiletry items, McDonald’s/Burger King gift cards, etc. for distribution at the flu clinic.