Group hosted ‘Back the Blue’ rally to show support for law enforcement

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group called Patriots Unite hosted a ‘Back the Blue’ rally to show support for law enforcement in front of the Carter County Sheriff’s office on Saturday afternoon.

The Back the Blue rally is happening right now in downtown Elizabethton. This is their second rally in the Tri-Cities. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Eak1Sl3rT7 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 19, 2020

In addition to group members of Patriot Unite, Tennessee Rolling Thunder’s Chapter Four members also filed in to show their support.

“Police are people,” said Patriots Unite member Lou Mays. “They got family. They got kids…I would be devastated if my dad went out to work and never came home, and you know these kids are the same way.”

The president with Tennessee Rolling Thunder Chapter Four, Bob Phillips, said: “So Black Lives Matter…I don’t have anything bad to say about them; I just don’t believe in them because all lives matter.”

“We love everybody,” Phillips continued. “We are American, and that’s who we represent. We don’t discriminate against Black, white, brown, yellow.”

Patriots Unite plans to host more ‘Back the Blue’ rallies across the Tri-Cities in weeks to come.

A local Black Lives Matter group — the New Panthers Initiative — had planned for a counter-protest rally in Carter County as well, but it never transpired. Members with the New Panthers Initiative were seen near the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, but left when News Channel 11 crews arrived.