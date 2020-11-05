Group gathers at Founders, marches through downtown Johnson City after election

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of protesters gather in Johnson City on Wednesday, one day after Election Day.

A woman who said she is not attached to any organization spread the word on social media about the gathering at Founders Park.

“Our voices are still going to be heard and we still want to make a stand and make sure everyone knows that black lives matter, LGBTQ lives matter, Muslim lives matter, Hispanic lives matter…everyone who is a minority in this country that, you know, all of our lives still matter and we’re still fighting for what’s right, regardless of what happens,” said activist Sierra Gilmer.

The group also marched through downtown Johnson City.