Group expresses interest to acquire recently closed Johnson County school

Local

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Northeast Tennessee group has expressed interest about acquiring a recently closed school in Johnson County.

Johnson County Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox tells News Channel 11 the “Cranberry Committee” is looking at possibly acquiring the recently closed Shady Valley Elementary School.

The Johnson County School Board voted to close Shady Elementary in September due to attendance.

The Cranberry Committee is hoping to acquire the building to help keep the annual Cranberry Festival active in Johnson County.

Simcox says the board has not taken any action of the proposal at this time.

