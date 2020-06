JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group called the New Generation Freedom Fighters have canceled Thursday night’s protests due to weather.

Due to weather, New Generation Freedom Fighters has canceled tonight’s plans. The open forum will happen tomorrow evening, along with any planned matches. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/rsAMINIxvD — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) June 4, 2020

News Channel 11’s Michael Epps reported that the group still planned to host an open forum and march on Friday, weather permitting.

You can find the full schedule of planned events in the coming days in a previous story on WJHL.com here.