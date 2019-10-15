Group calls church mentoring program at Kingsport elementary school ‘inappropriate and unconstitutional’

MADISON, Wis. (WJHL) — A Wisconsin organization says a partnership between a Kingsport elementary school and a local church is “unconstitutional.”

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) wants Kingsport City Schools to dissociate itself from Christ Fellowship Church.

The organization has taken issue with a partnership between the church and John Adams Elementary School which involves church mentors meeting with children.

In a letter to the school district, the group claims that church representatives are allowed to enter the school during the school day to interact with students.

(App users: Click here to view letter)

FFRF letter to KCS by Slater Teague on Scribd

“The District cannot allow its schools to be used as recruiting ground for churches,” FFRF said in the letter. “It is well settled that public schools may not advance or promote religion.”

The organization says the partnership is “inappropriate and unconstitutional” and amounts to “school endorsement of religion.”

KCS Assistant Superintendent Andy True tells News Channel 11 that the school district has received FFRF’s letter and is “reviewing their concerns.” The school system will provide a response, according to True.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.