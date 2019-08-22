Groundbreaking set for 130-acre resort on Watauga Lake

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- City officials have confirmed there will be a groundbreaking this fall for a proposed resort near Watauga Lake and the Butler community.

That groundbreaking is scheduled for October 17th at 10:30 a.m.

The vision for the 130-acre piece land is a 20+ room inn with a restaurant and a space for corporate events and weddings.

Phase One would include the construction of an inn and other amenities overlooking the lake, including a restaurant.

Phase Two would include the construction of an amphitheater that could be transformed into a skating rink during the winter for community use.

Phase Three would include the construction of private villas and condos.

