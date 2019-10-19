Groundbreaking on Watauga Lake Resort postponed due to permitting issue

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new resort is still on the way for Watauga Lake, but it’ll just take a little extra time.

A groundbreaking ceremony was set for Oct. 17 on the property, located in Butler.

Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett tells News Channel 11 the groundbreaking has been postponed for the time-being due to a wastewater permit.

Barnett says they’re working to address the permit and that a ground break is expected either the end of this year, or the first of 2020.

Click this link to read more about the resort and what it is expected to bring to Carter County and the surrounding region.