Groundbreaking held for new Johnson City public housing project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Housing Authority broke ground Thursday on a new public housing complex.

The project will involve tearing down existing public housing units in Fairview that were built in the mid-1960s. Demolition is expected to begin this summer.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded a $500,000 grant to the JCHA for the development located off of Watauga Avenue.

The new housing complex will feature two eight-unit buildings. Each building will have six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units.

Four of the first eight units that are being built will be set aside for homeless youth who are aging out of foster care. The other four will be used to house disabled, elderly, or veteran residents.

The housing authority says most of the residents who were living in the existing housing development have moved out, but a few are still in the process of relocating to Dunbar Apartments.