BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday for the Sullivan County Jail expansion project.

The ceremony will take place at 2:30 pm. behind the existing jail in Blountville.

The $96 million project will add 560 beds to help alleviate overcrowding issues with the existing jail. The jail is currently certified to hold 619 inmates, but Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told News Channel 11 there were 929 inmates as of Wednesday.

The current jail, which was built in the 1980s, has been plagued with overcrowding for years, an issue that has threatened the facility’s certification with the Tennessee Corrections Institute.

The groundbreaking will take place just over a month after three inmates escaped from the facility through an HVAC vent.

According to the county mayor, the new facility should be operational by early 2025.