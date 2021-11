JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A groundbreaking ceremony will take place next week for the new Jonesborough K–8 school.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the future school site, 720 North Cherokee Street in Jonesborough, according to a release by the Town of Jonesborough.

Jonesborough and Washington County officials will attend the ceremony.

Construction of the new school is expected to take around two years.