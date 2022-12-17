ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton.

The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman.

Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton Parks & Recreation said the event brought in a great crowd.

“We’ve had great crowds that have came out people have really just appreciated some fun stuff to do. They appreciate, you know, having a place to go spend a day we’ve got the food trucks, we’ve got the ice rink, so it’s been a great time,” said Kitchens.

Elizabethton Parks & Recreation partnered with the Chamber of Commerce for the event.