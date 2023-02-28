JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plasma collection and pharmaceutical manufacturer Grifols is closing a facility in Johnson City soon, according to company statements.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Grifols media representatives said the Buffalo Street Grifols center will close in mid-March. Company officials have not yet answered questions on exactly how many employees will be impacted by the closure.

As a global leader in plasma-derived medicines, we are continuously assessing how to strengthen our innovation, competitiveness and overall efficiency to benefit our patients and other stakeholders. Our optimization measures for a leaner, more agile and more digitized plasma collection operation will not impact our overall plasma volumes while enabling us to be more effective and efficient in the collection of this vital starting material for producing our lifesaving medicines. Although we will be closing a center on Buffalo St. in Johnson City in mid-March, we welcome donors to our nearby Plasma Biological Services center located at 404 Ashe St. Grifols Plasma

Exact dates for the closure were not provided. According to the State of Tennessee’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act website, no layoffs between 50 and 99 employees have been reported by Grifols.