Griffith votes against CASH Act due to lack of spending cuts

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) was among 130 Republican who voted against a measure to increase the next round of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Griffith said he voted against the CASH Act because it didn’t include spending cuts, which the president demanded along with increasing the amount of the stimulus payments.

“Yesterday, the President signed the more than $2.3 trillion Omnibus, which included COVID relief. After signing it, the President issued a statement calling on Congress to increase the amount of money going to individuals AND to cut bloated government spending. “Today, the Democrats in the House put forward a bill to increase the size of the individual checks, BUT did not put forward any of the President’s cut suggestions OR cuts to spending that they preferred. “This is a typical Democrat compromise. We will give you increased spending, but we will not give you the cuts requested. “Accordingly, I could not support this increased spending, at this time, without legitimate cuts as requested by the President. “Hopefully with vaccines being distributed, our businesses and our economy will be back in operation soon. If not, we will have to examine additional relief in the new year.” Rep. Morgan Griffith

The CASH Act will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Griffith also voted against overriding the president’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.